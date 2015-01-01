Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study was conducted to examine the effects of body awareness on trunk control, affected upper extremity function, balance, fear of falling, functional level, and level of independence in patients with stroke.



METHODS: 35 individuals between the ages of 21 and 78 who were diagnosed with stroke were included in the study. The body awareness of the individuals participating in the study was determined with the Body Awareness Questionnaire (BAQ), trunk control with Trunk Impairment Scale (TIS), the affected upper extremity functions with Motor Activity Log-28 (MAL,-28), and Fugl-Meyer Upper Extremity Assessment (FMUEA), balance with Berg Balance Scale (BBS), fear of falling with Tinetti Falls Efficacy Scale (TFES), functional level with Barthel Activities of Daily Living Index (BI) and level of independence with Functional Independence Measures (FIM).



RESULTS: For patients participating in the study, 26% were female, 74% were male and 43% showed left, 57% showed right hemisphere involvement. In simple linear regression analysis, BAQ measurement had a statistically significant effect on TIS (F = 25.439 p = 0.001), MAL-28 (F = 7.852 p = 0.008), FMUEA (F = 12.155 p = 0.001), BBS (F = 13.506 p = 0.001), TFES (F = 13.119 p = 0.001), BI (F = 19.977 p = 0.001) and FIM (F = 22.014 p = 0.001) in patients with stroke.



CONCLUSIONS: In conclusion, body awareness was found to be one of the factors affecting trunk control, affected upper extremity function, balance, fear of falling, functional level, and level of independence in patients with stroke. It was thought that there was a need for assessment of body awareness and include bodyawareness in rehabilitation programs in patients with stroke.

Language: en