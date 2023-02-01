SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ranjan S, Strange CC, Wojcik MLT, Shah A, Solhkhah R, Alcera E. Am. J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.amjsurg.2023.02.023

36870790

Individuals who survive violent victimizations tend to have poorer health and social outcomes and are more likely to suffer repeat injuries and/or perpetrate violence themselves. Federal, state, and municipal entities have invested substantial resources to combat community violence and address its repercussions. Hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIPs) are an increasingly popular approach owing to their comprehensive nature and promising evidence for reducing violence and its impacts, as well as being cost-effective...


