Citation
Duncan-Plummer T, Hasking P, Tonta K, Boyes M. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36870072
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Perfectionism is linked to nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). Individuals with elevated perfectionism tend to avoid undesirable emotions and experience lower self-esteem, which are associated with NSSI. However, it is unclear if these mechanisms explain the link between clinical perfectionism and NSSI, and if locus of control is involved. We aimed to explore whether experiential avoidance and self-esteem would mediate the relationship between clinical perfectionism and NSSI, and if locus of control would moderate links between clinical perfectionism and both experiential avoidance and self-esteem.
Language: en
Keywords
self-esteem; nonsuicidal self-injury; clinical perfectionism; experiential avoidance; locus of control