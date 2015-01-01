|
Russo JE, Dhruve DM, Oliveros AD. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36870014
Given the high prevalence of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), scientific interest is on the rise, yet its developmental course remains understudied. Factors that may influence NSSI behavior are also unclear, although early research describes it as a maladaptive form of emotion regulation. In a college student sample (N = 507), the current study examines the extent that developmental timing of, and cumulative exposure to, potentially traumatic events (PTEs) accounts for variance in NSSI frequency, duration, and desistance, as well as the role that emotion regulation difficulties (ERD) play. Of 507 participants, 411 endorsed PTE exposure and were categorized into developmental groups based on age of initial PTE exposure, with the hypothesis that initial exposure during early childhood and adolescence may represent particularly sensitive risk periods.
Childhood trauma; ACEs; Emotion regulation; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Developmental periods; Timing specificity