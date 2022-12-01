|
Citation
|
Nguyen VQ, Turner N, Barling J, Axtell CM, Davies S. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 435-447.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36868673
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Research exploring the relationship between transformational leadership and safety has used transformational leadership in context-free (e.g., "general transformational leadership," or GTL) and context-specific forms (e.g., "safety-specific transformational leadership," or SSTL), assuming these constructs are theoretically and empirically equivalent. In this paper, a paradox theory is drawn on (Schad, Lewis, Raisch, & Smith, 2016; Smith & Lewis, 2011) to reconcile the relationship between these two forms of transformational leadership and safety.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Safety; Paradox; Relative weight analysis; Transformational leadership