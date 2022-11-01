|
Citation
|
Hussain B, Miwa T, Sato H, Morikawa T. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 316-329.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36868660
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This study explored the influence of personal attributes on subjectively-reported aggressive driving behaviors, with an emphasis on the inter-influences between subjectively-reported aggressive driving behaviors between self and other individuals. To determine this, a survey was conducted comprising participants' socio-demographic data, information on their history with automotive accidents, and subjective scales to report on the driving behaviors between self and others. More specifically, a four-factor shortened version of the Manchester Driver Behavior Questionnaire was used to collect data on the aberrant driving behaviors of "self" and "others." METHOD: Participants were recruited from three countries, namely, Japan (1,250 responses), China (1,250), and Vietnam (1,000). This study only considered the "aggressive violations' factor," which was referred to as self-aggressive driving behaviors (SADB) and others' aggressive driving behaviors (OADB). After collecting the data, univariate and bivariate multiple regression models were employed to better understand the response patterns from both scales.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Road safety; Aggressive road violations; Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ); Driving aggression; Self-reported driving behaviors