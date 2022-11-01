Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study explored the influence of personal attributes on subjectively-reported aggressive driving behaviors, with an emphasis on the inter-influences between subjectively-reported aggressive driving behaviors between self and other individuals. To determine this, a survey was conducted comprising participants' socio-demographic data, information on their history with automotive accidents, and subjective scales to report on the driving behaviors between self and others. More specifically, a four-factor shortened version of the Manchester Driver Behavior Questionnaire was used to collect data on the aberrant driving behaviors of "self" and "others." METHOD: Participants were recruited from three countries, namely, Japan (1,250 responses), China (1,250), and Vietnam (1,000). This study only considered the "aggressive violations' factor," which was referred to as self-aggressive driving behaviors (SADB) and others' aggressive driving behaviors (OADB). After collecting the data, univariate and bivariate multiple regression models were employed to better understand the response patterns from both scales.



RESULTS: This study found that accident experience had the strongest influence on the reporting of aggressive driving behaviors (followed by education level). However, variation in countries was also found between both the rate of engagement in aggressive driving behavior and its recognition. In this study, highly educated Japanese drivers tended to evaluate others as safe, whereas highly educated Chinese drivers tended to evaluate others as aggressive. This discrepancy can likely be attributed to cultural norms and values. Meanwhile, evaluations from Vietnamese drivers seemed to differ depending on whether they drove cars or bikes, with additional influences as a result of the driving frequency. Furthermore, this study found that it was most difficult to explain the driving behaviors on the "other" scale reported by Japanese drivers.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: These findings can aid policymakers and planners to develop road safety measures that reflect the behaviors of drivers in their respective countries.

