Citation
Benedetti MH, Lu B, Kinnear N, Li L, Delgado MK, Zhu M. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 273-279.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36868656
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Distracted driving has been linked to multiple driving decrements and is responsible for thousands of motor-vehicle fatalities annually. Most U.S. states have enacted restrictions on cellphone use while driving, the strictest of which prohibit any manual operation of a cellphone while driving. Illinois enacted such a law in 2014. To better understand how this law affected cellphone behaviors while driving, associations between Illinois' handheld phone ban and self-reported talking on handheld, handsfree, and any cellphone (handheld or handsfree) while driving were estimated.
Language: en
Keywords
Traffic safety; Distracted driving; Handheld and handsfree phone use while driving; Handheld phone policies; Quasi-experimental analysis