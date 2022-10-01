Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are considered a promising solution to improve seniors' safety and mobility. However, to transition to fully automated transportation, especially among seniors, it is vital to assess their perception and attitude toward AVs. This paper investigates seniors' perceptions and attitudes to a wide range of AV options from the perspective of pedestrians and users in general, as well as during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Underlying this objective is to examine older pedestrians' safety perceptions and behaviors at crosswalks in the presence of AVs.



METHOD: A national survey collected data from a sample of 1,000 senior Americans. Using Principal Component Analysis (PCA) and Cluster Analysis, three clusters of seniors were identified with different demographic characteristics, perceptions, and attitudes toward AVs.



RESULTS: PCA findings revealed that "risky pedestrian crossing behavior," "cautious pedestrian crossing behavior in the presence of AVs," "positive perception and attitude toward shared AVs," and "demographic characteristics" were the main components explaining most of the variation within the data, respectively. The PCA factor scores were used in the cluster analysis, which resulted in the identification of three distinctive groups of seniors. Cluster one included individuals with lower demographic scores and a negative perception and attitude toward AVs from the perspective of users and pedestrians. Clusters two and three included individuals with higher demographic scores. Cluster two included individuals with a positive perception toward shared AVs from the user perspective, but a negative attitude toward pedestrian-AV interaction. Cluster three included those with a negative perception toward shared AVs but a somewhat positive attitude toward pedestrian-AV interaction. The findings of this study provide valuable insights to transportation authorities, AV manufacturers, and researchers regarding older American's perception and attitude toward AVs as well as their willingness to pay and use Advanced Vehicle Technologies.

Language: en