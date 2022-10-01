|
Doulabi S, Hassan HM, Li B. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 218-231.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36868650
INTRODUCTION: Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are considered a promising solution to improve seniors' safety and mobility. However, to transition to fully automated transportation, especially among seniors, it is vital to assess their perception and attitude toward AVs. This paper investigates seniors' perceptions and attitudes to a wide range of AV options from the perspective of pedestrians and users in general, as well as during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Underlying this objective is to examine older pedestrians' safety perceptions and behaviors at crosswalks in the presence of AVs.
Older adults; COVID-19 pandemic; Fully automated vehicles; Pedestrian-AV interaction; Perception and attitude; Semi-automated vehicles