Citation
Varet F, Apostolidis T, Granie MA. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 182-191.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36868646
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Among risky driving behaviors, speeding is a main causal and aggravating factor of road crashes and is more frequent among males than females. Research suggests that this gender gap could be explained by gender social norms that lead males to assign more social value to speeding than females. However, few studies have proposed directly investigating gendered prescriptive norms associated with speeding. We propose to address this gap through two studies based on the socio-cognitive approach to social norms of judgment.
Keywords
Speeding; Gender differences; Social norms; Social value; Socio-cognitive approach