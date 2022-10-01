|
Citation
Rahman MA, Das S, Sun X. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 167-181.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36868644
Abstract
|
Drowsy driving-related crashes have been a key concern in transportation safety. In Louisiana, 14% (1,758 out of 12,512) of police-reported drowsy driving-related crashes during 2015-2019 resulted in injury (fatal, severe, or moderate). Amid the calls for action against drowsy driving by national agencies, it is of paramount importance to explore the key reportable attributes of drowsy driving behaviors and their potential association with crash severity.
Language: en
Keywords
Fatigue; Driver behavior; Drowsy driving; Correspondence regression; Sleepy drivers