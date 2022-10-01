|
Rodwell D, Bates L, Larue GS, Watson B, Haworth N. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 155-166.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36868643
INTRODUCTION: Many young drivers are involved in crashes due to speeding. Some studies have used the Prototype Willingness Model (PWM) to explain the risky driving behavior of young people. However, many have measured PWM constructs in a manner inconsistent with its formulation. The PWM asserts that the social reaction pathway is underpinned by a heuristic comparison of oneself with a cognitive prototype of someone who engages in a risky behavior. This proposition has not been comprehensively examined and few PWM studies specifically examine social comparison. The current study investigates intentions, expectations, and willingness to speed by teen drivers using operationalizations of PWM constructs more aligned with their original conceptualizations. Additionally, the influence of dispositional social comparison tendency on the social reaction pathway is examined to further test the original propositions underpinning the PWM.
Language: en
Risk-taking; Intentions; Novice driver; Social comparison; Teen driver