Subramaniam C, Johari J, Mashi MS, Mohamad R. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 117-128.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36868640
INTRODUCTION: This paper investigates the relationships among safety leadership, safety motivation, safety knowledge, and safety behavior in the setting of a tertiary hospital in Klang Valley, Malaysia.
Language: en
Malaysia; Safety behavior; Safety knowledge; Safety leadership; Safety motivation