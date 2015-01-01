Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Our study aimed to identify the risk factors of incident falls between men and women.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study. SETTING: The study recruited participants from the Central region of Singapore. Baseline and follow-up data were collected via a face-to-face survey. PARTICIPANTS: Community-dwelling adults aged 40 years and above from the Population Health Index Survey. OUTCOME MEASURE: Incident falls were defined as the experience of a fall between the baseline and 1-year follow-up but having no falls 1 year prior to baseline. Multiple logistic regressions were performed to determine the association of sociodemographic factors, medical history and lifestyle with incident falls. Sex subgroup analyses were conducted to examine sex-specific risk factors for incident falls.



RESULTS: 1056 participants were included in the analysis. At 1-year follow-up, 9.6% of the participants experienced an incident fall. Incidence of falls in women was 9.8% compared with 7.4% in men. In the multivariable analysis for the overall sample, older age (OR: 1.88, 95% CI: 1.10 to 2.86), being pre-frail (OR: 2.13, 95% CI: 1.12 to 4.00) and having depression or feeling depressed/anxious (OR: 2.35, 95% CI: 1.10 to 4.99) were associated with higher odds for incident falls. In subgroup analyses, older age was a risk factor for incident falls in men (OR: 2.68, 95% CI: 1.21 to 5.90) and pre-frail was a risk factor for incident falls in women (OR: 2.82, 95% CI: 1.28 to 6.20). There was no significant interaction effect between sex and age group (p value=0.341) and sex and frailty status (p value=0.181).



CONCLUSION: Older age, presence of pre-frailty and having depression or feeling depressed/anxious were associated with higher odds of incident falls. In our subgroup analyses, older age was a risk factor for incident falls in men and being pre-frail was a risk factor for incident falls in women. These findings provide useful information for community health services in designing falls prevention programmes for community-dwelling adults in a multi-ethnic Asian population.

