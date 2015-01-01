Abstract

The Environmental Stress Hypothesis (ESH) is a theoretical model used to understand the factors mediating the relationship between motor proficiency and internalizing problems. The aim of this study is to explore a potential extension of the ESH by examining whether BMI, physical activity levels, self-esteem, self-efficacy and social support are potential mediators between motor proficiency and internalizing problems in young adults. 290 adults aged between 18 and 30 years old (150 women, 140 men) were evaluated with the following instruments: Adult Developmental Coordination Disorders Checklist (ADC), Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale (DASS 21), Social Support Satisfaction Scale (SSSS), Perceived General Self-Efficacy Scale (GSE), Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale (RSES), International Physical Activity Questionnaire (IPAQ), and self-reported body mass index (BMI). The results indicated that self-esteem, self-efficacy, and social support mediate the relationship between motor proficiency and internalizing problems in this sample. Thus, the findings reinforce the notion that early intervention and preventive psychological care can serve as protective aspects of mental health in adults at risk for low motor proficiency.

