Abstract

Retrospective analysis, validating the brain injury guideline (BIG) in the management of traumatic head injury in our level II trauma center after implementation of the protocol, and compare the outcomes to those seen before the protocol, of 542 patients seen in the Emergency Department (ED), with head injury between 2017 and 2021 was completed. Those patients were divided into two groups: Group 1 (pre BIG protocol implementation) and Group 2 (post BIG protocol implementation). Data included age, race, length of stay (hospital and ICU), comorbid conditions, anticoagulant therapy, surgical intervention, GCS, ISS, findings of head CT and any subsequent progression, mortality, and readmission within one month. Student's t-test and Chi-square test were used for statistical analysis. There were 314 patients in group 1 and 228 patients in group 2. Mean age of group 2 was significantly higher than group 1 (67 vs 59 years, p=0.0001), however their gender was similar. Data available on 526 patients were classified as BIG 1=122, BIG 2=73, and BIG 3=331 patients. Post-implementation group were older (70 vs 44 years, P=0.0001) with more females (67% vs 45%, P=0.05) and had significantly more than 4 comorbid conditions (29% vs 8%, P=0.004), with the majority presented with a size of 4 mm or less of acute subdural or subarachnoid hematoma. No patient in either group had progression of their neurological examination, neurosurgical intervention, or readmission.. Elderly trauma patients may benefit from implementation of BIG criteria protocol, thus reducing cost of patient care, however a larger sample size is needed.

