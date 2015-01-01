|
Goodwill JR. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36867388
BACKGROUND: Suicides have increased among Black youth in the US, though it remains unclear if these trends persist into young adulthood. Further, even less is known about the reasons why individuals begin to consider suicide as a viable option. The current study aims to redress these gaps by identifying specific reasons for suicide among a sample of 264 Black young adults who reported experiencing suicidal thoughts within the past 2 weeks.
Suicide; Suicide ideation; Latent class analysis; Black young adults