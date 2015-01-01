Abstract

There is very little literature on the overall management of adolescent traumatic amputation, specifically of the lower extremity. We present a case involving an adolescent patient involved in an industrial farm tractor rollover with substantial crush and degloving injuries requiring bilateral lower extremity amputations. The patient was initially assessed and acutely managed in the field before arriving at an adult level 1 trauma center having two right lower extremity tourniquets already applied and a pelvic binder in place. During his hospitalization, he was revised to bilateral above-knee amputations that required multiple debridements prior to being transferred to a pediatric trauma center due to the extent of the soft tissue injury and need for flap coverage. Our adolescent patient presented with an uncommon injury mechanism resulting in significantly mangled lower extremities highlighting the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in all aspects of the patient's prehospital, intrahospital, and posthospital care.

