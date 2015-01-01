|
Campbell TR, Reilly N, Zamponi M, Leathers D, Mollica PA, Cavallario J, Martínez JC. Brain Inj. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36867013
BACKGROUND: Despite increased efforts directed toward research, concussions are a growing concern and can be a complex injury for healthcare professionals to manage. Current practices are largely dependent on patients self-reporting symptoms and a clinical assessment, which uses objective tools that lack effectiveness. With the demonstrated effects of concussions, it is imperative that a more valid or reliable objective tool, like a clinical biomarker, be identified to improve outcomes. One potential biomarker that has shown promise is salivary microRNA. However, there is no objective consensus as to which microRNA offers the most clinical value regarding concussions, hence this review. Therefore, the purpose of this scoping review was to identify salivary miRNAs associated with concussions.
Concussion; saliva; biomarker; microRNA; RNA