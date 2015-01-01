Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite increased efforts directed toward research, concussions are a growing concern and can be a complex injury for healthcare professionals to manage. Current practices are largely dependent on patients self-reporting symptoms and a clinical assessment, which uses objective tools that lack effectiveness. With the demonstrated effects of concussions, it is imperative that a more valid or reliable objective tool, like a clinical biomarker, be identified to improve outcomes. One potential biomarker that has shown promise is salivary microRNA. However, there is no objective consensus as to which microRNA offers the most clinical value regarding concussions, hence this review. Therefore, the purpose of this scoping review was to identify salivary miRNAs associated with concussions.



METHODS: Two independent reviewers performed a literature search to identify research articles. Studies using human subjects, collected salivary miRNA, and were published in English were included. Data of interest were salivary miRNA, collection timing, and relation to concussion diagnosis or management.



RESULTS: This paper reviews nine studies that analyzed salivary miRNA for concussion diagnosis and management.



CONCLUSIONS: In total, the studies have identified 49 salivary miRNA that show promise in assisting with concussion practices. With continued research, the use of salivary miRNA may enhance clinicians' abilities to diagnose and manage concussions.

Language: en