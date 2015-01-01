|
Chao L, Lei Z, Xiang L, Qi Z. Turk. J. Pediatr. 2023; 65(1): 176-179.
36867001
BACKGROUND: A magnetic ball is a toy for children that can cause physical injury when used improperly. The injury of urethra and bladder caused by magnetic ball is rarely reported. CASE: Here we present a case of self-inflicted intravesical insertion of 83 magnetic balls by a 10-year-old boy. Preliminary diagnosis was made by a plain radiograph of the pelvis and ultrasonic examination of bladder and all the magnetic balls were removed under cystoscopy successfully.
Child; Humans; Male; children; *Foreign Bodies/diagnostic imaging/surgery; *Urinary Bladder/diagnostic imaging/surgery; intravesical; magnetic balls; Magnetic Phenomena; Physical Examination; self-inflicted