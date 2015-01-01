Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol use is a leading risk factor for death and disability and there is a need for evidence-based policy measures to tackle excess alcohol consumption and related harms. The aim of this study was to examine attitudes towards alcohol control measures among the general public in the context of significant reforms undertaken in the Irish alcohol policymaking landscape.



METHODS: A representative household survey was conducted among individuals aged 18+ years in Ireland. Descriptive and univariate analyses were used.



RESULTS: A total of 1069 participants took part (48% male) and there was broad support (>50%) for evidence-based alcohol policies. Support was strongest for a ban on alcohol advertising near schools and creches (85.1%) and for warning labels (81.9%). Women were more likely than men to support alcohol control policy measures while participants with harmful alcohol use patterns were significantly less likely to support these measures. Respondents with a greater awareness of the health risks of alcohol showed higher levels of support, while those who had experienced harms due to other people's drinking showed lower support compared with those who had not experienced such harms.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides evidence of support for alcohol control policies in Ireland. However, notable differences were found in levels of support according to sociodemographic characteristics, alcohol consumption patterns, knowledge of health risks and harms experienced. Further research on reasons behind public support towards alcohol control measures would be worthwhile, given the importance of public opinion in the development of alcohol policy.

