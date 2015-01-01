|
Schmalbach B, Tibubos AN, Otten D, Hinz A, Decker O, Zenger M, Beutel ME, Brahler E. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36866396
AIM: The present study investigated regional differences in response behaviour for the Patient Health Quetionnaire-9. We tested for measurement invariance and differential item and test functioning between formerly divided East- and West-Germany: the former German Democratic Republic and Federal Republic of Germany. Diverging socialization experiences in socialist versus capitalist and collectivist versus individualist systems may affect culturally sensitive assessments of mental health. SUBJECT AND METHODS: To test this empirically, we used factor analytic and item-response-theoretic frameworks, differentiating between East- and West-Germans by birthplace and current residence based on several representative samples of the German general population (n = 3 802).
psychological symptoms; measurement invariance; differential item functioning; regional differences; socialization