Abstract

[Purpose] The purpose of this study was to identify the optimal visual cues for gait disturbance in patients with Parkinson's disease based on the luminous duration and the individual patient preferences for a wearable visual cue device. [Participants and Methods] Twenty-four patients with Parkinson's disease walked while wearing only a visual cue device in the control condition. They then walked while the device was set to two stimulus conditions: the luminous duration at 10% and 50% of the individual gait cycle. After walking under the two stimulus conditions, the patients were asked for their preferred visual cue condition. The walking results were compared between the two stimulus conditions and the control condition. Gait parameters were compared among the three conditions. The comparisons with preference, non-preference, and control conditions were also made for the same gait parameter. [Results] When compared to the control condition, walking with visual cues in the stimulus conditions reduced stride duration and increased cadence. The preference and non-preference conditions had shorter stride durations than the control condition. Furthermore, the preference condition also resulted in a faster gait speed than the non-preference condition. [Conclusion] This study suggests that a wearable visual cue device with the patient's preferred luminous duration may help manage gait disturbance in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Language: en