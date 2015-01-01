Abstract

[Purpose] This study aimed to identify kinematic gait indicators for a fall risk screening test through quantitative comparisons of gait characteristics measured using mobile inertial sensors between faller and non-faller groups in a population of community-dwelling older people. [Participants and Methods] We enrolled 50 people aged ≥65 years who used long-term care prevention services, interviewed them to determine their fall history during the past year, and divided them into faller and non-faller groups. Gait parameters (velocity, cadence, stride length, foot height, heel strike angle, ankle joint angle, knee joint angle, and hip joint angle) were assessed using the mobile inertial sensors. [Results] Gait velocity and left and right heel strike angles were significantly lower and smaller, respectively, in the faller versus non-faller group. Receiver operating characteristic curve analysis revealed areas under the curve of 0.686, 0.722, and 0.691 for gait velocity, left heel strike angle, and right heel strike angle, respectively. [Conclusion] Gait velocity and heel strike angle during gait assessed using mobile inertial sensors may be important kinematic indicators in a fall risk screening test to estimate the likelihood of falls among community-dwelling older people.

Language: en