Cloud DH, Williams B, Haardoerfer R, Hosbey JT, Cooper HLF. SSM Popul. Health 2023; 22: e101354.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36865676
Solitary confinement is a harrowing human rights and public health problem that is currently inflicted as a routine punishment for a litany of prison rule violations, a reactionary tactic to quell resistance to prison conditions, and as a destination of last resort for people serious mental illnesses (SMI) who are especially vulnerable to its harms. An extensive body of research has documented clusters of psychiatric symptoms-emotional distress, cognitive deficits, social withdrawal, anxiety, paranoia, sleeplessness, and hallucinations-linked to solitary confinement that often manifest in decompensating behaviors, which include self-injury and suicide. This study summarizes the historical evolution of solitary confinement, recaps its linkages to self-injury and suicidality, and offers a theoretical framework grounded in ecosocial theory, and supplemented with concepts from theories of dehumanization and carceral geography.
Language: en
Self-injury; Dehumanization; Embodiment; Solitary confinement