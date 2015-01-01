|
Citation
|
Jacob J, Reddy CK, James J. Indian J. Crit. Care Med. 2022; 26(7): 877-878.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36864873
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Organophosphorus (OP) pesticides are extensively used both in developed and developing countries. Organophosphorus poisoning primarily occurs through occupational, accidental, and suicidal exposures. Toxicity through parenteral injections is seldom reported and there are only very few case reports till date.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Atropine; Depot organophosphorus poisoning; Intermediate syndrome; Organophosphorus poisoning; Parenteral injection