Abstract

Dockless e-scooters were used for 86?million trips in the United States in 2019, indicating great potential as a new transportation mode in U.S. cities and on university campuses. Yet, little is known about how e-scooter users interact with people walking, bicycling, and driving. Although several studies have examined e-scooter injuries reported in hospital data, transportation-related near misses are chronically understudied in general, and even more so for this newer mode of transportation. In this paper we present the results of an online survey of 1,256 university staff (22% response rate) in Tempe, AZ. Using a single population, we compared the prevalence of self-reported incidents and injuries among those who use e-scooters, walk, and bicycle. Our results indicated a higher percentage of respondents reported incidents associated with walking (25%) than e-scooting (11%) or bicycling (9%), but e-scooter users were the most likely to report incidents resulting in a crash. E-scooter users were also more likely to report issues related to pavement, equipment, or losing control, whereas people walking and bicycling were more likely to report conflicts with other roadway users. Our findings suggest important areas for policy and infrastructure innovation, including prioritizing separate space for e-scooters to mitigate conflicts with pedestrians, and continuing to evolve rider training and speed governance to help keep e-scooter users safe. Other findings underscore the importance of measuring near misses to develop a comprehensive picture of transportation safety.

Language: en