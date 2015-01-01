|
Citation
|
Alisan O, Tuydes-Yaman H, Ozguven EE. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(2): 588-609.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Traffic crashes are a leading cause of death globally, with an increasing rate in urban areas. Thus, this study focuses on the relationship between built environment (BE) and traffic safety (TS), by constructing a relationship model using BE variables. The aim of this paper is to determine the best subset of BE variables through a generalizable methodology. The BE is operationalized through the D-classification (e.g., density, diversity, and design), and various datasets are collected from different agencies. TS is operationalized through motor vehicle involved (MOT) and vulnerable road user (VRU)-involved crash frequencies at the zonal level. A preliminary GIS-based process is conducted to associate the crash data at the census block group (BG) level, followed by examining the BE-TS relationships through a series of negative binomial models optimized for subset selection. The model generation is performed automatically by an embedded Tabu Search procedure. Two case studies are presented: a single-county case (Leon County, Florida, U.S.) and a tri-county case (Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties, Florida, U.S.).
Language: en