SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Okaidjah D, Haddad M, Day C, Das B. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(2): 803-817.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981221108392

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study makes a methodological contribution by exploring the relationship between motor vehicle traffic crashes at intersections and the built environment. The study focuses on specific neighborhoods within the city of Des Moines, Iowa, with contrasting socio-economic characteristics to examine variation between the neighborhoods. Exploratory spatial data analysis was used to locate crash clusters at intersections using seven-year crash data (2013?2019) obtained from the Iowa Department of Transportation. Google Street View was used to survey the built environment variables. Regression modeling was then utilized to establish a relationship between intersection crash clusters and the built environment. The results show that commercial/institutional land uses, bus stops, and signalized intersections are statistically significant and have a positive impact on intersection crash incidence. Additionally, crash incidences were higher in neighborhoods with below-average income percentages. These findings potentially can enlighten policymakers to focus on appropriate safety treatments such as traffic-calming measures and identify areas where traffic safety policies need to be prioritized. Policy re-evaluation for bus stop locations and design ideas for the urban form could be established to reduce motor vehicle intersection crashes.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print