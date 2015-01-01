Abstract

Transportation agencies across the U.S. are increasingly looking to the Safe System approach as a path toward achieving Vision Zero and other similar road safety performance goals. Vision Zero and the Safe System approach seek to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) funded an effort to create a Safe System for Intersections (SSI) method to provide a technical basis by which road planners and designers could apply Safe System principles on intersection projects, detailed in the report A Safe System-Based Framework and Analytical Methodology for Assessing Intersections. Applying the SSI method results in a set of SSI scores for each intersection design under consideration. The SSI scores characterize the extent to which an intersection alternative aligns with Safe System principles. This paper builds on the content presented in the FHWA report and describes how the key SSI method components of user exposure, conflict point severity, and intersection movement complexity are combined to produce the SSI scores. This additional background and detail on the development of the SSI scores will support future applications of the method and the identification of future research needs and method improvements.

