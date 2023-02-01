SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pluzhnikova NN. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 34-39.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.02.005

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The article is devoted to the analysis of the interaction between man and artificial intelligence to ensure the safety of transport. The author analyzes intelligence and IT technologies on the example of the development of transport robotics. To consider this problem the author refers to cognitive developments in this area, and also indicates the philosophical problems of the development of transport robotics. The article uses such methods as comparative and structural analysis.


Language: en

Keywords

human; intelligence; IT-technologies; Transport; transport robotics

