Journal Article

Citation

Sorokina D. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 244-248.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.02.033

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The M4 "Don" highway is one of the main federal highways in Russia, it passes through the city of Rostov-on-Don. At the entrance and exit from the city of Rostov-on-Don there is a difficult traffic situation: many kilometers of traffic jams, various traffic accidents. One of the problem areas is the northern entrance to the city of Rostov-on-Don, namely the intersection of Yantarnaya Street and Aksaisky Prospekt in the city of Aksai, Rostov Region. There is a conflict between traffic flows, low road capacity. The article considers theoretical studies of this intersection and proposes an option for separating traffic flows using an overpass.


Language: en

Keywords

congestion; M4 “Don” Highway; overpass; separation of traffic flows

