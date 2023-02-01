Abstract

The M4 "Don" highway is one of the main federal highways in Russia, it passes through the city of Rostov-on-Don. At the entrance and exit from the city of Rostov-on-Don there is a difficult traffic situation: many kilometers of traffic jams, various traffic accidents. One of the problem areas is the northern entrance to the city of Rostov-on-Don, namely the intersection of Yantarnaya Street and Aksaisky Prospekt in the city of Aksai, Rostov Region. There is a conflict between traffic flows, low road capacity. The article considers theoretical studies of this intersection and proposes an option for separating traffic flows using an overpass.

