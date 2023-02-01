CONTACT US: Contact info
Solonshchikov P, Kosolapov E. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 539-542.
Abstract
The article discusses the method of primary examination for assessing the safety of road transport. Thus, the methodology for conducting and the procedure for implementing a safety review for drivers (operators) is proposed. The influence of the psycho-physiological factor on work is most clearly described.
Language: en
corridor; lane; Transport; turning radius; width