Solonshchikov P, Kosolapov E. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 539-542.

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.02.073

Abstract

The article discusses the method of primary examination for assessing the safety of road transport. Thus, the methodology for conducting and the procedure for implementing a safety review for drivers (operators) is proposed. The influence of the psycho-physiological factor on work is most clearly described.


Keywords

corridor; lane; Transport; turning radius; width

