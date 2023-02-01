|
Legkiy N, Mikhailov V, Sokolova V. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 551-558.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)
The paper analyzes the possibility to monitor emergencies with the use of satellites by the example of forest and steppe fires. The application of certain filters for processing photo images makes it possible to identify, in particular, subsoil and peat fires. The use of digital photo processing technologies in satellite-based monitoring provides for real-time determination of coordinates with high accuracy for the purposes of fire confinement.
Language: en
limiting infrastructure elements; methods for determining rolling stock delays; Number and duration of delays at intersections; secondary delays