Vytovtov A, Korolev D, Odnolko A, Kargashilov D, Ivanova I. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 585-590.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.02.080

Unmanned aerial systems are actively used to provide oil pipelines monitoring. The scientific basis for detecting oil spill accidents is proposed in the research. The main technical aircraft characteristics applicable for these purposes are formulated. Taking into account the request from the ordering organizations, serial photographs were chosen as the initial data. The optimal conditions for monitoring have been determined. The mathematical dependence of the frame capture frequency is presented. The automated oil spill detection algorithm has been developed, taking into account the interaction between the developed program and the drone. Its operation methodology, which allows automated identification of an oil spill, is presented.


accident monitoring; artificial neural networks; drone; emergency detection; Oil spill

