Abstract

This document discusses the identified problems of the electric train braking system operation in the autumn-winter period. The results of observations are presented. The results of calculating the amount of condensate released during the 1 hour of compressor operation at a certain ambient air temperature are presented. Engineering calculations were performed. A technical solution is proposed to improve the efficiency of pneumatic equipment by installing heated purge valves on the main instead of conventional valves to prevent freezing.

