SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Karnaukhov IV, Pankiv MD, Lunev AS, Dadashov GH, Medvedev MA. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 834-837.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.02.117

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This document discusses the identified problems of the electric train braking system operation in the autumn-winter period. The results of observations are presented. The results of calculating the amount of condensate released during the 1 hour of compressor operation at a certain ambient air temperature are presented. Engineering calculations were performed. A technical solution is proposed to improve the efficiency of pneumatic equipment by installing heated purge valves on the main instead of conventional valves to prevent freezing.


Language: en

Keywords

ambient air temperature; brake air system; electric train; electric train brake; maintenance operation shift; operation; pneumatic system; technical decision; work schedule

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print