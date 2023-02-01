|
Karnaukhov IV, Pankiv MD, Lunev AS, Dadashov GH, Medvedev MA. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 834-837.
This document discusses the identified problems of the electric train braking system operation in the autumn-winter period. The results of observations are presented. The results of calculating the amount of condensate released during the 1 hour of compressor operation at a certain ambient air temperature are presented. Engineering calculations were performed. A technical solution is proposed to improve the efficiency of pneumatic equipment by installing heated purge valves on the main instead of conventional valves to prevent freezing.
ambient air temperature; brake air system; electric train; electric train brake; maintenance operation shift; operation; pneumatic system; technical decision; work schedule