Abstract

Road design should ensure the correct behaviour of drivers in terms of speed and level of attention. Nevertheless, in some cases users are not able to visualize the carriageway enough correctly, owing to the misled road layout or the loss of visibility. In this research, road safety management was assessed with the driving and visual behaviour of users, considering the impact of different configurations of pedestrian crossings and road signs in order to reduce accidents. Even if users focus their attention on the zebra crossing (60%) and the vertical sign (24%), 16% of them have had no perception of the pedestrian crossings. This result shows how pedestrian crossings represent critical points that could compromise the safety of vulnerable users also in relation to speed. In fact, driving behaviour highlights 50 km/h of the average speed at 100 meters before the crosswalk, which allows having a too short time to stop the vehicle in safety. Moreover, the maximum speed underlines that users drive beyond the limit imposed by the road's rules. It is thus necessary to require the implementation of road infrastructure so as to modify the driving behaviour. Starting from the Road Safety Review, it was then possible to detect the critical issues and correlate a visual and kinematic analysis so as to intervene accurately.

Language: en