Abstract

Introduction. According to European regulations, road tunnel safety is strategic in the management of national and international road corridors. Although the accident rate is lower in tunnels than on open roads, the severity of crashes in tunnels is higher due to the presence of hard lateral obstacles and limited space in case of lane departure. Driving simulation studies can support design decisions to assess the impact of any safety improvement albeit driving simulators must be validated to understand how the experimental results relate to real driving conditions.



METHOD. This study deals with the behavioural validation of the fixed base driving simulator of the RSDS Lab for safety studies for tunnels. Field speed and lateral position data for vehicles were collected by image analysis of video sequences collected from the CCTV cameras in five sections of the Fréjus tunnel (Italy-France). The tunnel was faithfully modelled in the virtual scenario, and the same data were collected by extracting records at the same cameras' stations. Thirty-five participants were involved in a between-subject experiment. Fifteen drivers with Italian B licenses drove a car, and twenty professional drivers with Italian C and/or D licenses drove a heavy truck.



RESULTS and Conclusions. Normality tests for data distributions and t-tests for the comparison between real and simulated data were conducted. The simulator achieved the relative validation for truck speeds (with values observed in the simulation always lower than those observed in real driving), and absolute validation with regard to truck lateral position. Opposite outcomes were obtained for cars, with absolute validity for speed and relative validity for lateral position. The relative-absolute validation of the driving simulator enables us to establish how experimental outcomes can be generalized to understand the impact of any safety countermeasure.

