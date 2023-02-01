|
Citation
|
Lioi A, Portera A, Tefa L, Hazoor A, Bassani M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 69: 352-359.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Introduction. According to European regulations, road tunnel safety is strategic in the management of national and international road corridors. Although the accident rate is lower in tunnels than on open roads, the severity of crashes in tunnels is higher due to the presence of hard lateral obstacles and limited space in case of lane departure. Driving simulation studies can support design decisions to assess the impact of any safety improvement albeit driving simulators must be validated to understand how the experimental results relate to real driving conditions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Behavioral validation; Driving simulation; Road safety; Road tunnels