Abstract

Equity is a concept related to the objective of narrowing inequalities and to other notions such as justice, convergence, and fairness. The study of equity has been widely addressed within the transport sector and has been often interpreted as the study of accessibility and cohesion. However, these concepts are not totally coincident, and their definition is fraught with confusion and pluralism, with implications on the ability of transport decision making to include equity goals in the planning process. In this paper, we shed some lights on the state-of-the-art of transport-related equity studies, discussing how the concept can be framed and tied to related terms, like justice, fairness, and accessibility. Then, we explore different approaches to the conceptualization of equity in transport, from the understanding of what equity is and which impacts it generates on the transport sector and on the society, to the inclusion of equity in transport planning and project appraisal. This contribution shows the centrality of equity in contemporary transport planning. Moreover, it suggests that the plural acceptation of transport equity calls for the definition of a more comprehensive tool for the evaluation of projects. This should be able to integrate the traditional cost-benefit analysis with other equity aspects that are often left aside from the project and policy appraisals.

