Pazzini M, Lantieri C, Vignali V, Dondi G, Giovannini A, Mora A. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 69: 504-511.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.02.201

unavailable

Excessive vehicle speeds in urban areas have resulted to be a major cause of road accidents involving pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, identified as "vulnerable road users" (VRU). A possible useful strategy to overcome this problem, both reducing speed and safeguarding vulnerable road users (VRU), is the introduction of "30 km/h zones". As traffic calming measures, they allow a maximum speed for drivers of 30km/h. The purpose of this study is to monitor the behaviour of drivers in the "30 km/h zones" of the centre of Bologna. With the close collaboration of Bologna Municipality, the study has provided for the monitoring of speed and type of transport in specific points within a selected circuit. Data collected showed that, although in most of the selected zones, speeds are below 30 km/h, in the areas where traffic is heavier, drivers exceed the permitted limit.


