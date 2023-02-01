Abstract

In recent years, urban planners have mentioned the importance of implementing alternative city models that encourage short trips and neighborhood-scale activities such as the 15-minute city model. Several studies show that improvements in the transportation networks encourage the citizens to move themselves into their neighborhoods' borders. People seem to respond to these actions by increasing their visits to many local places such as restaurants, bars, sports centres etc. Even though during the post-covid era, people decreased significantly their movements, it is vital to encourage the creation of friendly for walking transportation networks inside the neighborhoods of the cities, based on the concept of the 15-minute city model. Large cities are becoming bigger and bigger as they offer many job opportunities. However, the massive peoples' relocation in big cities has as a result the creation of huge transportation problems. Neighborhoods have been downgraded as they were not ready to offer several services in larger populations. The 15-minute city model is designed to ensure that each citizen has quick access (15 minutes on foot) to essential services of various types. Moreover, the implementation of the 15-minute city model demands the strengthening of transportation networks promoting sustainable solutions that can support the daily walking of the habitants. This paper focuses on a literature review of the implementation of the 15-minute city model in different big cities worldwide, starting from Paris where the model is indeed a well-suited concept and focuses to the need of a cultural change rather than urban planning. The research points out not only the fact that this model can help the neighborhoods to grow up socioeconomically but the fact that the citizens can cooperate with the local authorities and participate in the redesign of their neighborhood based on the 15-minute city model.

