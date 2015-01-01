Abstract

Shared-e-scooters are being introduced in cities worldwide, with their introduction often being distant from the actual service characteristics understanding, potential benefits, and threats realization. This research explores scooter use by examining approximately nine million scooter trips from five North American cities (Austin; TX, Calgary; AB, Chicago; IL, Louisville; KY, Minneapolis; MN). By investigating the spatiotemporal hourly and daily use, we found that demand patterns tend to be similar in the different cities. Trip characteristics (speed, duration, and distance) are almost empirically consistent across the five cities; however, there is evidence that trip characteristics change over time in the same city. We also examined the impact of exogenous factors on scooter demand, and found that weather (temperature, wind speed, precipitation, and snow), day of the week, infrastructure (bike lanes, sidewalks, and shared bike stations), sociodemographics (gender, age, and income), land use, and accessibility to transit significantly impact demand.



FINDINGS highlight the need for evidence-based examination of shared-e-scooters and regulatory processes to guide policy decisions by the different stakeholders.

