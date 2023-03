Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the point prevalence and correlates of prolonged grief disorder (PGD) in a nationally-representative sample of United States (U.S.) veterans.



METHODS: Data were analyzed from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, a nationally representative study of 2,441 U.S. veterans.



RESULTS: A total of 158 (weighted 7.3%) veterans screened positive for PGD. The strongest correlates of PGD were adverse childhood experiences, female sex, non-natural causes of death, knowing someone who died from coronavirus disease 2019, and number of close losses. After adjusting for sociodemographic, military, and trauma variables, veterans with PGD were 5-to-9 times more likely to screen positive for post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, and generalized anxiety disorder. After additional adjustment for current psychiatric and substance use disorders, they were 2-3 times more likely to endorse suicidal thoughts and behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: Results underscore the importance of targeting PGD as an independent risk factor for psychiatric disorders and suicide risk.

Language: en