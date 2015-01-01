|
Citation
|
Aryan N, Grigorian A, Matsushima K, Schellenberg M, Nahmias J, Emigh B, Inaba K. Am. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36878692
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Marijuana use among adolescents may have increased after its legalization in the United States. An association between violence and marijuana use in adults has been demonstrated in previous reports. We hypothesized that adolescent trauma patients presenting with a positive marijuana screen (pMS) are more likely to have been injured by gunfire or knives and will have more severe injuries overall, compared to patients with a negative marijuana screen (nMS).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; trauma; marijuana; violence; positive marijuana screen