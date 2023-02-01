Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To characterize trajectories of emotional distress across the first decade after moderate-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) and explore relationships with personal and injury-related factors.



DESIGN: Cohort study with follow-ups at 1, 2, 3, 5, and 10 years post-injury. SETTING: Community. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were sampled from a larger longitudinal study of 4,300 individuals recruited from consecutive inpatient TBI admissions to a rehabilitation hospital between 1999 and 2021. We analyzed data from 596 unique individuals (13.86% of total dataset; 70.81% male; M(age)=40.11 years, SD(age)=17.49 years; 7.59% non-English-speaking background) with moderate-severe TBI who had complete data on all personal and injury-related variables (collected on admission) and emotional data at three or more time-points. There were 464 participants at the 1-year post-injury time-point, 485 at 2 years, 454 at 3 years, 450 at 5 years, and 248 at 10 years. INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: The Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS).



RESULTS: Visualization of the individual HADS symptoms (line graph) showed that the most highly endorsed symptoms at each time-point were feeling slowed down and restlessness. On average, each symptom reduced across the first decade post-TBI, with an overall mild level of emotional distress at 10 years. However, visualization of participants' individual trajectories based on the HADS total score (Sankey diagram) revealed significant heterogeneity. Using latent class analysis, we identified five distinct trajectory types based on the HADS total score: 'Gradual Improving' (38.93%), 'Resilience' (36.41%), 'Gradual Worsening' (10.40%), and two non-linear trajectories of 'Worsening-Remitting' (8.22%) and 'Improving-Relapsing' (6.04%). Middle age at injury, lower Glasgow Coma Scale score, comorbid spinal and limb injuries, and receipt of pre-injury mental health treatment predicted earlier and/or worsening post-injury emotional distress.



CONCLUSIONS: Emotional distress across the first decade after moderate-severe TBI is dynamic, heterogeneous, and often chronic, underscoring a need for ongoing monitoring and responsive treatment.

