Abstract

Given the high rates of mental health comorbidity among opioid users, and increasing rates of opioid prescription for chronic pain, psychiatrists and mental health clinicians are likely to treat patients who are dependent on opioids. Among such patients, many will have histories of opioid overdose or suicide attempts. It is tempting to assume that these are related behaviours and that 'accidental' overdoses are actually suicide attempts. We provide evidence here to demonstrate that while some overdoses are intentional, most are not. More than half of deaths among opioid users are due to unintentional overdose. Suicides constitute a minority: less than 10% of heroin user deaths are estimated to be due to suicide, as are 20-30% of prescribed opioid fatalities. Moreover, suicide attempts are more commonly made using means other than opioids. Overdose and suicide among opioid dependent patients are two distinct phenomena, associated with different risk factors, that need to be separately assessed and their respective risk managed.

Language: en