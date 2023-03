Abstract

Correction to: BMC Public Health23, 63 (2023)https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-022-14935-7



The original publication of this article contained 2 errors in Table 1 related to the PEDro scores. As a result, several other sentences of the article are affected. The correct and incorrect information is shown below. The original article has been updated. This does not affect the conclusions of the article.

Language: en