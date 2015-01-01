Abstract

AIM: To assess the rate of self-reported concussion in midwestern skiers and snowboarders. PATIENTS: Recreational skiers and snowboarders between the ages of 14 and 69 years during a single winter ski season (2020-2021) at a ski area in Wisconsin, USA.



METHODS: Survey study.



RESULTS: Among this survey population (n = 161), 9.32 and 19.25% reported one or more diagnosed concussion and suspected concussion respectively as a result of a skiing- or snowboarding-related incident. Skiers and snowboarders that self-identified as advanced, those who utilized terrain park features, and those that participated in freestyle competition had significantly higher self-reported rates of concussion.



CONCLUSION: Self-reported concussion history indicates a concussion prevalence that is higher than expected based on previous studies. Participants reported significantly more suspected concussions than diagnosed concussions, indicating a possible issue with underreporting in this population.

Language: en