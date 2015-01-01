|
Ivancich M, Berry V, Clark M, Beaumont A, Norrbom C, Amundson JC. Concussion 2022; 8(1): CNC100.
(Copyright © 2022, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
36874878
AIM: To assess the rate of self-reported concussion in midwestern skiers and snowboarders. PATIENTS: Recreational skiers and snowboarders between the ages of 14 and 69 years during a single winter ski season (2020-2021) at a ski area in Wisconsin, USA.
Language: en
concussions; skiing; snow sports; snowboarding