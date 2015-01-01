SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ivancich M, Berry V, Clark M, Beaumont A, Norrbom C, Amundson JC. Concussion 2022; 8(1): CNC100.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

DOI

10.2217/cnc-2022-0007

PMID

36874878

PMCID

PMC9979102

Abstract

AIM: To assess the rate of self-reported concussion in midwestern skiers and snowboarders. PATIENTS: Recreational skiers and snowboarders between the ages of 14 and 69 years during a single winter ski season (2020-2021) at a ski area in Wisconsin, USA.

METHODS: Survey study.

RESULTS: Among this survey population (n = 161), 9.32 and 19.25% reported one or more diagnosed concussion and suspected concussion respectively as a result of a skiing- or snowboarding-related incident. Skiers and snowboarders that self-identified as advanced, those who utilized terrain park features, and those that participated in freestyle competition had significantly higher self-reported rates of concussion.

CONCLUSION: Self-reported concussion history indicates a concussion prevalence that is higher than expected based on previous studies. Participants reported significantly more suspected concussions than diagnosed concussions, indicating a possible issue with underreporting in this population.


Language: en

Keywords

concussions; skiing; snow sports; snowboarding

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print