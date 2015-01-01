Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Transgender and Gender Diverse (TGD) youth represent a growing subset of pediatric patients who are at increased risk for harmful health outcomes. Consideration of these risks during emergency encounters may decrease these undesired, sometimes fatal, adverse events. RECENT FINDINGS: Gender affirmative care of TGD youth is considered a basic healthcare right as noted by several academic societies including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the American Psychological Association [1-3] (Table 1). Withholding gender affirmative care can lead to undesired health outcomes including but not limited to an increased incidence of mood disorders, self-injurious behavior, suicidal ideation, sexually transmitted diseases, and delayed presentations of treatable illness. TGD youth often access acute care settings, yet many feel apprehensive due to prior negative experiences or fear of discrimination. Practitioners are also often unaware as to how to effectively provide this type of healthcare. SUMMARY: Acute care settings provide a unique and impactful environment to provide evidence-based, gender-affirming care that can make patients feel validated, mitigate future care avoidance, and minimize negative downstream health effects. In this review, we have consolidated high yield health considerations regarding TGD youth for acute care and emergency providers to deliver optimal care for this population.

Language: en