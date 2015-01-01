Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: The prevalence of dental injuries in patients with facial fractures is relevant. Epidemiologically, dental trauma in association with facial fractures generally affects the age group between 20 and 40 years old, with a higher prevalence of males. The aim of this retrospective study was to identify the incidence and etiology of dental trauma associated with facial fractures over a ten years period.



METHODS: From January 2009 to April 2019, among 381 patients with facial fractures, 353 were included in this study. Age, gender, trauma etiology, injured teeth and dental treatment were investigated.



RESULTS: From 353 patients, with a mean age of 49.7 ± 19.9 years, 247 (70%) were males and 106 (30%) were females. Accidental falls were the most common type of injury (n = 118, 33.4%), followed by road accidents (n = 90, 25.5%), assaults (n = 60, 17%) and sports trauma (n = 37, 10.5%). Fifty-five subjects (15.60%) had dental injuries associated with facial fractures. Of the 145 teeth involved, 48 (33,1%) were diagnosed with luxation, 22 teeth (15.2%) were avulsed, 11 teeth (7.5%) suffered concussion, and there were 10 (6,8%) alveolar wall fractures. Uncomplicated enamel-dentin fracture was the more frequent hard tissue injury (n = 21, 14.5%), followed by complicated crown-root fracture (n = 10, 6.9%), infraction (n = 8, 5.5%), enamel fracture (n = 3, 2%) and complicated enamel-dentin fracture (n = 3, 2%). There was a peak in incidence between 21 and 40 years (42%). Males had a significantly higher risk of facial fractures with dental injury (75%). Maxillary incisors and canines (62.8%) were the most affected teeth.



CONCLUSIONS: There was high prevalence of dental injuries associated with facial fractures. Maxillary incisors were the most injured teeth, with a higher prevalence in males.

Language: en